Green Bay takes on Purdue Fort Wayne, aims for 19th straight victory

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-6, 18-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (25-5, 18-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks to keep its 18-game win streak going when the Phoenix take on Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Phoenix are 12-2 on their home court. Green Bay averages 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Mastodons are 18-1 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Mastodons match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ross is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 16.1 points. Sydney Freeman is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

