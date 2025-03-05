Green Bay squares off against Oakland in Horizon Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-21, 7-14 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (26-5, 19-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-21, 7-14 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (26-5, 19-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay squares off against Oakland in the Horizon Tournament.

The Phoenix have gone 19-1 against Horizon teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Green Bay scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-14 in Horizon play. Oakland allows 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Schreiber is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

