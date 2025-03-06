Green Bay plays Oakland in Horizon Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-21, 7-14 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (26-5, 19-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-21, 7-14 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (26-5, 19-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Oakland play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Phoenix are 19-1 against Horizon opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Green Bay averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Bailey Butler with 4.9.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon games is 7-14. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Green Bay is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Schreiber is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.