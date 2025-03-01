Green Bay plays Oakland following Johnson’s 20-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 10-9 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-26, 2-17 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 10-9 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-26, 2-17 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Oakland after Jeremiah Johnson scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 76-71 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix are 3-10 on their home court. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 69.4 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-9 against conference opponents. Oakland is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Green Bay’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oakland allows. Oakland’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.6 points for the Phoenix. Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

