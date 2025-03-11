Green Bay and Purdue Fort Wayne meet in Horizon Championship

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (25-7, 20-2 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (28-5, 21-1 Horizon) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (25-7, 20-2 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (28-5, 21-1 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Purdue Fort Wayne meet in the Horizon Championship.

The Phoenix are 21-1 against Horizon opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Green Bay averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Bailey Butler with 4.8.

The Mastodons are 20-2 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-7 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Green Bay won the last meeting 68-63 on March 1. Natalie McNeal scored 27 to help lead Green Bay to the win, and Amellia Bromenschenkel scored 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeal is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Schreiber is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Freeman is averaging 11 points and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Lauren Ross is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

