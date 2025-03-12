Graves scores 18, Charlotte beats Rice 64-61 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Nik Graves scored 18 points in Charlotte’s 64-61 victory over Rice on Wednesday in the American…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Nik Graves scored 18 points in Charlotte’s 64-61 victory over Rice on Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Charlotte, seeded 13th, advances to a second-round game against No. 5-seed Florida Atlantic when the tournament moves to Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

Graves also had six rebounds for the 49ers (11-21). Giancarlo Rosado shot 4 of 7 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Kylan Blackmon finished with 16 points.

Kellen Amos had 15 points and four assists for the Owls (13-19). Caden Powell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Dar put up 10 points and nine rebounds.

Graves scored eight points in the first half and Charlotte went into halftime trailing 34-23. After trailing by eight points in the second half, Charlotte went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 49-48 with 6:21 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Blackmon scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

