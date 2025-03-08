Grant has 24, Jackson State takes down Mississippi Valley State 66-62

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 24 points in Jackson State’s 66-62 victory against Mississippi Valley State on…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 24 points in Jackson State’s 66-62 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Grant had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (14-17, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 21 points while going 10 of 12 and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Daeshun Ruffin shot 2 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with nine points. The Tigers picked up their sixth straight victory.

Arthur Tate led the Delta Devils (3-28, 1-17) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Donovan Sanders added 15 points, five assists and four steals for Mississippi Valley State.

The loss was the Delta Devils’ ninth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.