Granger leads Texas Southern against Jackson State after 21-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 10-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-17, 10-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Jackson State after Kolby Granger scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 81-56 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jackson State Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Jackson State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Keiveon Hunt averaging 2.6.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 10-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Duane Posey averaging 2.1.

Jackson State scores 70.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 77.5 Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian McMillian is shooting 42.1% and averaging 10.8 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Granger is shooting 52.8% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

