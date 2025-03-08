Grand Canyon visits Bettiol and Abilene Christian

Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-6, 13-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 7-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-6, 13-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 7-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Grand Canyon after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 73-60 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Antelopes are 13-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 8.2 more points per game (78.2) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bettiol is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

