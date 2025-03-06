Grand Canyon ups win streak to six by handing Utah Tech 13th loss in row, 90-68

PHOENIX (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 19 points as Grand Canyon upped its win streak to six by beating Utah…

PHOENIX (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 19 points as Grand Canyon upped its win streak to six by beating Utah Tech 90-68 on Thursday night and handing the Trailblazers their 13th loss in a row.

Coles also had five rebounds for the Antelopes (23-6, 13-2 Western Athletic Conference). Caleb Shaw added 13 points and nine rebounds. Rayshon Harrison totaled 13 points and four steals.

The Trailblazers (6-24, 2-13) were led in scoring by Madiba Owona, who finished with 20 points. Beon Riley added 10 points and seven rebounds. Noa Gonsalves had 10 points and two steals.

The two teams close out the regular season on Saturday. Grand Canyon visits Abilene Christian and Utah Tech hosts Seattle University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

