Grand Canyon takes on Utah Tech in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-24, 2-15 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-2, 16-0 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Utah Tech play in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 16-0, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 77.6 points and is shooting 49.4%.

The Trailblazers are 2-15 against WAC teams. Utah Tech has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won the last meeting 74-42 on March 7. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 14 to help lead Grand Canyon to the win, and Emily Isaacson scored 11 points for Utah Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity San Antonio is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Antelopes. Tiarra Brown is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Isaacson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 77.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

