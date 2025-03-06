Grand Canyon takes on Utah Tech after San Antonio’s 21-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (27-2, 14-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-22, 1-13 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (27-2, 14-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-22, 1-13 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Utah Tech after Trinity San Antonio scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-52 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-10 in home games. Utah Tech allows 75.6 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Antelopes have gone 14-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 2.7.

Utah Tech averages 63.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 57.4 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and Antelopes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

San Antonio is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 14.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

