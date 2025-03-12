Grand Canyon plays in WAC Tournament against the UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-17, 6-10 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-7, 13-3 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-17, 6-10 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-7, 13-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes have gone 13-3 against WAC opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Duke Brennan averaging 8.0.

The Mavericks are 6-10 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lance Ware averaging 6.6.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won the last meeting 85-71 on Feb. 28. Rayshon Harrison scored 19 to help lead Grand Canyon to the victory, and Jaden Wells scored 19 points for UT Arlington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 11.3 points. JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks. Ware is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.