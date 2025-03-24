Grand Canyon hires South Carolina assistant Winston Gandy to take over after Molly Miller’s exit

PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon has hired South Carolina assistant Winston Gandy to take over its program after Molly Miller…

Gandy had his introductory press conference at Grand Canyon on Monday before returning to South Carolina to help the Gamecocks in their national title defense. He is stepping in for Miller, who went 117-38 in five seasons at Grand Canyon and led the Lopes to an NCAA Tournament berth this year before she was hired by Arizona State.

“I’m beyond honored and absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at Grand Canyon University,” Gandy said in a statement released by the university. “Grand Canyon is a truly special place, and we will continue to show the world exactly what we’re about.”

Gandy is in his second season at South Carolina after spending three seasons as Duke’s associate head coach. He also was Maryland’s director of recruiting operations in 2013-14, and later worked in player development with the Washington Wizards and had a three-season run as an assistant at Rice.

“Over the past two seasons with our program at South Carolina, I’ve seen first-hand his incredible work ethic, recruiting talent and passion for the game,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Winston is one of the hardest workers and best recruiters in our sport, and he’s a true student of the game. More importantly, he genuinely cares about our players and builds real relationships on and off the court.”

Gandy takes over a Grand Canyon program that just finished a 32-3 season. The Lopes had won 30 consecutive games before their 73-60 loss to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tourney.

