Grand Canyon Antelopes and UT Arlington Mavericks play for WAC Championship

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-12, 12-6 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (31-2, 18-0 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and UT Arlington meet in the WAC Championship.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC games is 18-0, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC with 39.3 points in the paint led by Trinity San Antonio averaging 14.0.

The Mavericks are 12-6 in WAC play. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 5.6.

Grand Canyon scores 77.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 68.2 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Antelopes won 72-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas led the Antelopes with 19 points, and Koi Love led the Mavericks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Antelopes. Durazo-Frescas is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brittingham is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

