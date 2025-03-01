Grambling visits Florida A&M following Young’s 31-point performance

Grambling Tigers (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Grambling after Sterling Young scored 31 points in Florida A&M’s 77-66 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers have gone 8-2 in home games. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 1.5.

The Tigers are 6-8 in conference matchups. Grambling has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida A&M averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 17.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.