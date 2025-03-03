Grambling visits Bethune-Cookman after Thomas’ 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (9-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-15, 11-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (9-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-15, 11-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling after Trey Thomas scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-69 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Seneca Willoughby averaging 2.9.

The Tigers have gone 6-9 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 37.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

