Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Walker’s 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-8, 13-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-14, 10-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Grambling after Kalia Walker scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 71-63 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 in home games. Grambling leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Lydia Freeman leads the Tigers with 6.8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC allowing 61.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Grambling scores 67.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 61.9 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 51.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

