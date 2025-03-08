Gordon’s 25 lead Kennesaw State over Jacksonville State 74-70

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rongie Gordon scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 74-70 on Saturday. Both teams…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rongie Gordon scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 74-70 on Saturday.

Both teams advance to the Conference USA tournament that begins Tuesday. Jacksonville State is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Western Kentucky and Florida International in a quarterfinal game Wednesday. Kennesaw State is the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded New Mexico State in a quarterfinal match-up Thursday.

Gordon had eight rebounds for the Owls (18-13, 10-8). Adrian Wooley added 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Simeon Cottle shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gamecocks (20-11) were led by Jaron Pierre Jr., who recorded 22 points. Mason Nicholson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville State. Michael Houge had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Wooley scored 14 points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 41-29. Gordon’s 19-point second half helped Kennesaw State close out the four-point victory.

