Gonzaga plays in WCC Tournament against the San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (24-8, 14-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (24-8, 14-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays in the WCC Tournament against San Francisco.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-4 against WCC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play.

The Dons’ record in WCC play is 14-5. San Francisco scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Gonzaga scores 87.6 points, 19.2 more per game than the 68.4 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 5.9 more points per game (75.9) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

