Gonzaga plays Georgia in first round of NCAA Tournament

Georgia Bulldogs (20-12, 8-11 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8, 16-4 WCC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Gonzaga plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ record in WCC play is 16-4, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 5.4.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 8-11 against SEC teams. Georgia is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Georgia Bulldogs. Asa Newell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gonzaga Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

