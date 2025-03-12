Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary’s 58-51 to capture West Coast Conference Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The metrics — and oddsmakers — indicated Gonzaga was far better than its record, and there…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The metrics — and oddsmakers — indicated Gonzaga was far better than its record, and there was little doubt the Bulldogs had the ability to once again compete at a high level.

Maybe it was simply a matter of timing.

Braden Huff scored 18 points in just his second start of the season as Gonzaga avenged two regular-season losses to Saint Mary’s, beating the 19th-ranked Gaels 58-51 in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (25-8) secured the WCC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, though both teams were safely in the field regardless of the outcome.

“We’ve had an inordinate amount of one-possession games,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I think that’s why we’re such an interesting seed going into this NCAA Tournament. I think we were 350th in luck in Kenpom. We’ve had more banked 3s on us than I could ever, ever remember in my entire career.

“Whether it’s law of averages coming through or just a little resiliency … or maybe it’s just desperation by some seniors who don’t want this thing to end.”

The Bulldogs also got some measure of revenge for losing to the Gaels in last year’s title game, which ended Gonzaga’s run of four conference championships and 10 of 11. Gonzaga also extended its national record to 18 consecutive 25-win seasons.

Saint Mary’s (28-5) had its seven-game winning streak stopped. The Gaels also had won 17 of 18 games.

“We’ve had a great year,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “We did not play well tonight.”

Khalif Battle scored 14 points for the Zags, Graham Ike added 11 and Ryan Nembhard had 10.

Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary’s with 20 points but scored only six after halftime. Two-time WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis finished with 12 points.

Saint Mary’s was attempting to become the first team since San Diego in 1996-97 to beat Gonzaga three times in a season. But Gonzaga entered the game with the higher Kenpom rating, ninth to 22nd for the Gaels, and was a 3 1/2-point favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

“You’ve got to go through some hardships in order to win,” Battle said. “We’ve been practicing for this moment. I think we were prepared more than ever going into this tournament, so I’m happy we were able to hoist the trophy.”

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs committed just four turnovers while forcing 18 that included two shot-clock violations in the closing minutes.

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels are the first ranked team since No. 25 Texas A&M in 2011 to go at least 0 for 16 from 3-point range and commit 18 or more turnovers.

Key moment

Marciulionis’ layup with 15:09 left brought Saint Mary’s within a point, but the Gaels went the next 7:36 without a field goal as Gonzaga built a 48-42 lead.

Key stats

The teams combined to shoot 1 of 31 on 3-pointers, the third-worst combined percentage in any game over the past 20 years. Saint Mary’s went 0 for 16.

Up next

Both teams will find out their NCAA Tournament seeds and destinations on Sunday.

