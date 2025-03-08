Goebel leads Northern Iowa against Valparaiso after 21-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-15, 10-9 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (12-17, 9-10 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-15, 10-9 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (12-17, 9-10 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces Valparaiso after Ryley Goebel scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 76-57 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons are 8-5 on their home court. Valparaiso is 8-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 10-9 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Maya McDermott averaging 4.5.

Valparaiso is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Leah Earnest is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

McDermott is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

