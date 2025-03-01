Glenn’s game-winner leads Tulane to 79-77 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Gregg Glenn III led Tulane with 22 points, including the game-winning layup with one second left,…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Gregg Glenn III led Tulane with 22 points, including the game-winning layup with one second left, and the Green Wave took down Tulsa 79-77 on Saturday.

Glenn added five rebounds for the Green Wave (17-12, 11-5 American Athletic Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh added 11 points while shooting 3 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line while they also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Kaleb Banks had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Isaiah Barnes finished with 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-18, 5-11). Tulsa got 13 points from Keaston Willis and 12 points, eight assists and two steals from Dwon Odom.

Brumbaugh scored nine points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 43-36. Glenn led Tulane with 16 points in the second half, including the game-winning shot.

NEXT UP

Tulane plays East Carolina on the road on Thursday, and Tulsa hosts Temple on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

