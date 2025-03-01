Giles scores 25, UNC Greensboro beats Samford 108-100 and will be No. 2 seed in Southern tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 108-100 victory against Samford on Saturday in a…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 108-100 victory against Samford on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

The Spartans will be the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament. Samford is the fourth seed.

Giles also had five rebounds for the Spartans (20-11, 13-5). Demetrius Davis scored 22 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line. Ronald Polite shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven assists.

Trey Fort led the Bulldogs (22-9, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Josh Holloway added 23 points for Samford. Jaden Brownell also had 17 points.

