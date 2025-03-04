Gherezgher’s 19 lead Northern Kentucky over Detroit Mercy in Horizon League Tournament 99-75

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. had 19 points and No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky beat tenth-seeded Detroit…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. had 19 points and No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky beat tenth-seeded Detroit Mercy on Tuesday in a Horizon League Tournament first-round game.

Northern Kentucky (17-15) will face No. 2 seed Cleveland State in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Gherezgher shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Norse. Trey Robinson scored 18 points and added five assists and three steals. LJ Wells and Josh Dilling added 16 points apiece.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (8-24) with 21 points, four assists and three steals. Mak Manciel added 13 points for Detroit Mercy. TJ Nadeau also had 11 points. The loss was the Titans’ seventh in a row.

Northern Kentucky took the lead with 14:59 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Gherezgher led the Norse with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 49-37 at the break. Northern Kentucky pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 18 points.

