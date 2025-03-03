Georgia visits South Carolina after Murray-Boyles’ 35-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-17, 2-14 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-17, 2-14 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Georgia after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 35 points in South Carolina’s 72-53 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-7 in home games. South Carolina is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-10 against SEC opponents. Georgia is seventh in the SEC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 9.8.

South Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 71.2 South Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles is averaging 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games.

Newell is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

