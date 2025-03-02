Georgia visits Cooper and No. 11 Tennessee

Georgia Bulldogs (11-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 8-7 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (11-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 8-7 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -25.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee hosts Georgia after Talaysia Cooper scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 82-58 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Volunteers have gone 13-3 at home. Tennessee is the best team in the SEC with 18.3 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 3-12 against conference opponents. Georgia is 6-16 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee averages 88.6 points, 20.7 more per game than the 67.9 Georgia gives up. Georgia’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lazaria Spearman is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Cooper is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Miyah Verse is averaging 5.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.