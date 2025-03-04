Georgia Tech hosts Cleveland and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (6-23, 2-16 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (6-23, 2-16 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Georgia Tech after Matthew Cleveland scored 25 points in Miami (FL)’s 92-73 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 13-5 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Naithan George averaging 6.4.

The Hurricanes are 2-16 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) allows 80.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes. Cleveland is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

