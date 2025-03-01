Georgia Tech faces Stanford on 3-game losing streak

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 7-10 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech heads into the matchup against Stanford after losing three straight games.

The Cardinal are 13-3 in home games. Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.8.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Stanford makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dani Carnegie is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.