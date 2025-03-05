Georgia takes on Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-21, 3-13 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-18, 4-12 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-21, 3-13 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-18, 4-12 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays in the SEC Tournament against Arkansas.

The Bulldogs are 4-12 against SEC opponents and 8-6 in non-conference play. Georgia is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC games is 3-13. Arkansas allows 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas averages 68.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 67.9 Georgia allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Mia Woolfolk is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Vera Ojenuwa is averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.