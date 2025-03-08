Georgetown visits Gunn and DePaul

Georgetown Hoyas (17-13, 8-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 3-16 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgetown Hoyas (17-13, 8-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 3-16 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Georgetown after CJ Gunn scored 23 points in DePaul’s 80-77 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Blue Demons have gone 10-8 in home games. DePaul is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 8-11 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul scores 72.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.3 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunn is averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Demons. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Epps averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Micah Peavy is averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.