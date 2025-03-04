George Washington Revolutionaries play in A-10 Tournament against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (12-17, 5-13 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (12-17, 5-13 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Loyola Chicago in the A-10 Tournament.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-13 against A-10 teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. George Washington leads the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 4.9.

The Ramblers are 5-13 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is sixth in the A-10 with 13.3 assists per game led by Kira Chivers averaging 3.0.

George Washington averages 58.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 58.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 62.2 George Washington gives up to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.6 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.