George Washington plays Loyola Chicago in A-10 Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (12-17, 5-13 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Loyola Chicago square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Revolutionaries are 5-13 against A-10 opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. George Washington is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 play is 5-13. Loyola Chicago gives up 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

George Washington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than George Washington gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.6 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

Naelle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Emma Theodorsson is shooting 35.4% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

