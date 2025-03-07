George Mason takes on Richmond after O’Connor’s 26-point showing

George Mason Patriots (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-20, 5-12 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-20, 5-12 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Richmond after Brayden O’Connor scored 26 points in George Mason’s 69-62 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Spiders have gone 6-8 at home. Richmond gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Patriots are 14-3 in conference play. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.1.

Richmond makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). George Mason has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

