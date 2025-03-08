George Mason takes on Davidson in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (19-12, 14-5 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (25-5, 15-4 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (19-12, 14-5 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (25-5, 15-4 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Davidson in the A-10 Tournament.

The Patriots have gone 15-4 against A-10 teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. George Mason is third in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Nalani Kaysia leads the Patriots with 9.9 boards.

The Wildcats’ record in A-10 action is 14-5. Davidson averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

George Mason averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game George Mason allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 59.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.