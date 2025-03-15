George Mason Patriots take on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-11, 14-7 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (24-7, 16-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-11, 14-7 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (24-7, 16-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Patriots are 16-3 against A-10 opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. George Mason scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 14-7 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when winning the turnover battle.

George Mason scores 70.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 68.5 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.7 more points per game (75.8) than George Mason gives up (63.1).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. George Mason won the last matchup 58-57 on Feb. 15. Jalen Haynes scored 22 to help lead George Mason to the victory, and Xzayvier Brown scored 19 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.6 points. Haynes is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brown is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

