George Mason hosts McKeithan and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (12-17, 4-13 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-7, 13-3 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (12-17, 4-13 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-7, 13-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays George Mason after Corey McKeithan scored 20 points in La Salle’s 71-60 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots are 16-1 in home games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Jalen Haynes leads the Patriots with 7.0 boards.

The Explorers are 4-13 against A-10 opponents. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.3.

George Mason’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is averaging 13.4 points for the Patriots. Haynes is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

McKeithan is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.