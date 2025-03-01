George Mason hosts McConell and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (18-10, 9-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (23-5, 13-4 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (18-10, 9-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (23-5, 13-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays George Mason after Megan McConnell scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 74-48 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots have gone 13-1 at home. George Mason averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 9-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McConell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and four steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

