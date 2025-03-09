George Mason and Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in A-10 Championship

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-8, 14-6 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (26-5, 16-4 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-8, 14-6 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (26-5, 16-4 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the A-10 Championship.

The Patriots have gone 16-4 against A-10 opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play.

The Hawks are 14-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

George Mason averages 73.7 points, 17.4 more per game than the 56.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game George Mason gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.