Gardner-Webb takes on South Carolina Upstate in Big South Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-25, 2-14 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb squares off against South Carolina Upstate in the Big South Tournament.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-11 against Big South teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Spartans are 2-14 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate is 5-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Spartans. Brit Harris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

