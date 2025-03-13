Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Garcia scores 20 off…

Garcia scores 20 off bench to lead Tulsa over Temple 75-71 in 2nd round of AAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 13, 2025, 11:08 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Garcia came off the bench to score 20 points and lead Tulsa to a 75-71 victory over Temple in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Garcia added five rebounds for the 10th-seeded Golden Hurricane (13-19), who move on to play No. 2 seed North Texas in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Dwon Odom totaled 14 points and eight assists for Tulsa. Keaston Willis scored 11.

Steve Settle finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace the seventh-seeded Owls (17-15). Zion Stanford added 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Shane Dezonie had 10 points.

Willis scored six points in the first half and Tulsa went into the break trailing 42-30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up