Garcia and the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit conference foe Rutgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dylan Harper and Rutgers host Dawson Garcia and Minnesota in Big Ten action.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-4 in home games. Rutgers averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Gophers are 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Femi Odukale averaging 3.6.

Rutgers averages 76.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.5 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 19.1 points and four assists for the Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey is averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

Garcia is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.