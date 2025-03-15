Gallegos scores 24 points as fourth-seeded UC San Diego beats UC Davis 75-66 to claim Big West crown

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gracie Gallegos scored 24 points to spark fourth-seeded UC San Diego to a 75-66 win over…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gracie Gallegos scored 24 points to spark fourth-seeded UC San Diego to a 75-66 win over third-seeded UC Davis to win the Big West Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

Playing in their first Division I postseason, the Tritons won their third straight tournament game to claim their first tournament title. UC San Diego knocked off Cal Poly in the quarterfinals and edged top-seeded Hawaii when Sumayah Sugapong hit a layup with 0.2 left for a 51-49 win.

Gallegos opened the game with a three-point play and her free throw with 4:17 left in the first quarter gave the Tritons a 9-0 lead to start the game en route to a 16-9 lead heading into the second. UC San Diego (20-15) held a 34-21 lead at intermission.

Gallegos was 6 of 12 from the field and converted 12 of 14 at the free-throw line to lead the Tritons, pulling down seven rebounds, dishing three assists with a steal and a blocked shot. Sabrina Ma added 15 points and pulled down six rebounds. Sugapong added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Erin Condron added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Ryann Bennett and Tova Sabel each scored 13 points to lead the Aggies (21-12).

UC San Diego was one of the most successful NCAA Division II programs for two decades before joining Division I and the Big West in 2020.

