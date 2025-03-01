Gaines-Wyatt, Tankersley each score 15 points, help Alcorn State down Prairie View A&M 71-55

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt and Marcus Tankersley each scored 15 points and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt and Marcus Tankersley each scored 15 points and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 71-55 on Saturday.

Gaines-Wyatt added five rebounds and six assists for the Braves (9-19, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mike Pajeaud finished with 13 points.

The Panthers (5-24, 4-12) were led by Braelon Bush, who posted 19 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M got 12 points from Zaakir Sawyer. Marcel Bryant finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jordan Tillmon also scored 11 points.

Both teams play on Monday. Alcorn State hosts Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M travels to play Jackson State.

