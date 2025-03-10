Furman Paladins take on the Wofford Terriers in SoCon Championship

Wofford Terriers (18-15, 12-8 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (25-8, 13-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (18-15, 12-8 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (25-8, 13-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces Wofford in the SoCon Championship.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon games is 13-7, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Furman averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Pjay Smith Jr. with 3.6.

The Terriers are 12-8 against SoCon teams. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Furman averages 77.4 points, 8.0 more per game than the 69.4 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vanderwal is averaging 5.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Smith is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Tripp is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Kyler Filewich is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

