Fresno State visits San Diego State following Jacobs’ 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 10-7 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 10-7 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits San Diego State after Mia Jacobs scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 65-61 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aztecs are 9-5 in home games.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 in conference matchups. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 7.6.

San Diego State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.9 points for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylee Fox is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jacobs is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.