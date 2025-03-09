Fresno State takes on San Jose State in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (10-21, 3-15 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT…

San Jose State Spartans (10-21, 3-15 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on San Jose State in the MWC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MWC games is 8-10, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Spartans are 3-15 in MWC play. San Jose State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Fresno State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Fresno State allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Saga Ukkonen is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

