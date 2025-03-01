Fresno State plays New Mexico on home skid

New Mexico Lobos (16-13, 9-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (16-13, 9-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on New Mexico looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Bulldogs are 10-6 in home games. Fresno State is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 9-7 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Hulda Joaquim averaging 7.2.

Fresno State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Fox is averaging 9.3 points for the Bulldogs. Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Viane Cumber is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.