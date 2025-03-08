Fresno State faces San Jose State in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (10-21, 3-15 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT…

San Jose State Spartans (10-21, 3-15 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on San Jose State in the MWC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-10 against MWC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Fresno State allows 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 3-15 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Fresno State averages 64.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 72.3 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 65.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 65.3 Fresno State allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Saga Ukkonen is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amiah Simmons is averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Sydni Summers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.